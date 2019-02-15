White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says she was interviewed by Mueller team
By Political News
|
Feb 15, 2019 @ 1:28 PM

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) —  House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed Friday that she has been interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“The President urged me, like he has everyone in the administration, to fully cooperate with the special counsel. I was happy to voluntarily sit down with them,” Sanders said in a statement to ABC after the news was first reported by CNN.

One source tells ABC News the interview happened roughly 7-9 months ago, around the same time that it’s believed other White House officials were being brought in for interviews.

Sanders isn’t the only member of the communications staff to sit for an interview with the special counsel’s office.

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks and former press secretary Sean Spicer also were interviewed by Mueller’s team.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump inaugural receives civil subpoena from New Jersey State attorney general Judge issues gag order on longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone Kentucky law dropping permit for concealed weapons moves forward Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns to Supreme Court for 1st time since December Second shutdown dodged as State Department still grapples with first William Barr sworn in as attorney general, will oversee Mueller investigation
Comments