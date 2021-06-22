      Weather Alert

White House Plays Down 4th Of July Vax Goal

Jun 22, 2021 @ 10:36am
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House on June 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki spoke on the upcoming Senate vote on the voting rights reform bill. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(Washington, DC) — The White House is playing down the big 4th of July goal for getting more people vaccinated. Press Secretary Jen Psaki [[ SAH-kee ]] said President Biden sets bold, ambitious goals and wanted to see 70-percent of all adult Americans with at least one COVID vaccination shot by the 4th of July. That goal is expected to fall short, but Psaki argued nothing went wrong. She said the goal will likely be reached sometime after the upcoming holiday weekend. Psaki also noted that 70-percent of U.S. adults, 30-and-above, have received at least one vaccination shot.

