Which Oregon Beaches Deserve Closer Scrutiny??

From a Oregon Health Authority news release;

OHA seeks input on which Oregon beaches to monitor in 2019

Agency invites public comment on proposed locations through May 17

The Oregon Health Authority’s Beach Monitoring Program invites public comment on a list of beaches it is proposing to monitor this summer.

The OHA Oregon Beach Monitoring Program (OBMP) works with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to determine beaches that need monitoring based on several established criteria. These criteria include existing pollution hazards, previous beach monitoring data that identify water quality concerns, type and amount of beach use, and public input.

As part of an adaptive sampling plan, beaches and sampling locations are routinely reevaluated to ensure available resources best protect public health. Based on OBMP’s evaluation criteria, the following list contains the proposed beaches for 2019 monitoring season, listed with the nearest city and the county where the beach is located.

A copy of DEQ’s beach evaluation is available upon request.

The proposed list includes some of the most frequently visited beaches in Oregon, as well as beaches where the program has found bacteria present, or beaches for which local partners and the public have requested monitoring due to potential pollution concerns.

“We do our best to align program resources to monitor as many beaches as possible,” said Tara Chetock, OBMP coordinator. “However, with more than 360 miles of coastline, more than 90 beaches and just one full-time sampling technician, we cannot monitor them all.”

OBMP will accept public comments and suggestions on the proposed 2019 beaches through May 17. Contact OBMP at beach.health@dhsoha.state.or. us or call 971-673-0440 to submit input.