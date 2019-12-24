Where’s Santa Now? Track Him Here
North Pole – Where in the world is SANTA right now? NORAD can show you. NORAD is the North American Aerospace Defense Command. It’s a combined organization of the U.S. and Canada. They have been tracking Santa’s sleigh and reindeer since 1955. They have a phone line to call, a website or a handy NORAD App. Because of all the different time zones in the world, Santa needs to get going pretty early. He took off at 6:00 this Christmas Eve morning Eastern Time. He usually starts at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and works his way west. Santa usually arrives at children’s houses sometime between 9:00 p.m. and midnight, but he only drops off presents if they are asleep.