Do you remember where you were during the terror attacks of September 11, 2001?
I do. I was on the air, looking at a small TV screen in the corner of our studio, wondering what I was seeing. The towers were so big and the crash site was relatively small at first. Everyone was stunned and answers were slow to come.
When that first plane hit, I thought it was a little prop plane and the pilot accidentally crashed. Maybe the pilot wanted to end his own life? But, as the reports from New York slowly came in, it was clear it was a much bigger plane. It was a commercial airliner. That raised all kinds of questions, my nerves were on edge but we just kept reporting as the information came in. Finally, we took the CBS East Coast coverage. It was a traffic reporter in a helicopter hovering around the site doing play by play.
It wasn’t until the second plane hit the second tower that my stomach just sank. I remember the sense of dread and fear. It was hard to keep broadcasting, but we did. The Pentagon attack and the crash of United Flight 93 in a Pennsylvania field all added to the sadness and fear of the day.
Where would we go from here? How would our country rally? How would we get the bastards that did this? All these things raced through my mind. I’ll never forget it. I’ve been trying to find a taped recording of our show from that day but have not had any luck. I wonder if I sounded as scared as I felt? Here’s to never forgetting that day, wherever we were. Here’s to never forgetting the people who died on that day.
We are asking ….where were you on 9-11-01?