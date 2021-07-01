Where To Watch Fireworks in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore– The following cities and towns are providing professional fireworks displays.
Most hold them right at dusk or 10:00 PM on the evenings mentioned. The St. Paul Rodeo fireworks each evening, St. Helens over the Columbia River, Rockaway Beach, Lincoln City over Siletz Bay, Waldport on July 3rd, Coos Bay at the entrance to the Marshalfield Channel, Detroit Lake July 3rd, Independence Days Riverview Park, Keizer Volcanos Stadium, Mill City Kimmel Park, Mount Angel, Stayton High School Football Field, Turner: Turner lake Park and Dallas at Sorosis Park.