Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. We are dealing with another smoky morning from all the wildfires in the west. It’s a little too familiar. Remember what blue sky looks like? I heard one report that 1.8 Million acres were burning in the west. Oregon Live posted a wildfire map so I thought I’d share it with you. Also, I wanted to take this time to thank all the firefighters out there who’ve been battling the flames and smoke for weeks now. We appreciate you!

~Rebecca

https://www.oregonlive.com/expo/news/erry-2018/08/6b8fa147951565/major-wildfires-in-oregon-blaz.html#incart_big-photo