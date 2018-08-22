Where There’s Smoke…….
By Rebecca Marshall
Aug 22, 2018 @ 5:56 AM
Serious Smoke

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. We are dealing with another smoky morning from all the wildfires in the west.  It’s a little too familiar. Remember what blue sky looks like?  I heard one report that 1.8 Million acres were burning in the west.  Oregon Live posted a wildfire map so I thought I’d share it with you.   Also, I wanted to take this time to thank all the firefighters out there who’ve been battling the flames and smoke for weeks now.   We appreciate you!

~Rebecca

https://www.oregonlive.com/expo/news/erry-2018/08/6b8fa147951565/major-wildfires-in-oregon-blaz.html#incart_big-photo

