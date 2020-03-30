When Will Things Get Back to Normal?
It’s the question we all have right? We want to know when life will be “normal” again. Well the short answer could be, “No one knows.” However, depending on who you ask here are the answers:
1. One to two months. The experts think this is highly unlikely . . . but if, somehow, coronavirus turns out to be NOT as serious as it seems to be, we could start getting back to normal in a few months.
2. Three to four months. This scenario could happen if we learn that lots of people have gotten the virus, worked through it with minor symptoms, and developed immunity. Then we can isolate clusters or at-risk people as others get back to normal.
3. Four to 12 months. This scenario is entirely dependent on whether the warm weather in the summer will slow down coronavirus like it slows down the flu.
4. 12 to 18 months . . . or longer. It would be, quote, “world record, lightning speed” if a vaccine is ready before next spring . . . and once it’s ready, it needs to be produced and administered to 350 million people. And if there’s no vaccine, then life wouldn’t really go back to “normal” until we hit a population-level immunity.
The Atlantic
So as you can see, we really don’t know so the best thing we can do is practice social distancing!