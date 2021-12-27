      Weather Alert

When Will My Street Be Plowed?

Dec 27, 2021 @ 5:00am
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. — If you’re wondering when road crews will be in your neighborhood to plow the street, it depends on where you live.

In Multnomah County, crews maintain 269 miles of roads, but none in the Portland city limits.  If you don’t see your road listed on the county’s snow route map, it is most likely maintained by the city.

Crews with the Portland Bureau of Transpiration maintain 1,800 lane miles of roads.  Keep in mind though, they do not plow side streets outside of their snow and ice routes.

Freeways and state highways are the responsibility of the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Links: CITY OF PORTLAND SNOW ROUTES | MULTNOMAH COUNTY SNOW ROUTES

Transportation departments across the country are reporting a shortage of snow plow drivers, which requires a commercial driver’s license.

TAGS
Multnomah County ODOT Portland snow snow plow weather
Popular Posts
Suspect In Attempted Portland Kidnappings Arrested
Governor Inslee Sued Second Time Over Veto Power
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Portland Area
3-Year-Old Shot To Death In Puyallup, Washington
Two Omicron Cases Confirmed In Clark County
Connect With Us Listen To Us On