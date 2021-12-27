When Will My Street Be Plowed?

PORTLAND, Ore. — If you’re wondering when road crews will be in your neighborhood to plow the street, it depends on where you live.
In Multnomah County, crews maintain 269 miles of roads, but none in the Portland city limits. If you don’t see your road listed on the county’s snow route map, it is most likely maintained by the city.
Crews with the Portland Bureau of Transpiration maintain 1,800 lane miles of roads. Keep in mind though, they do not plow side streets outside of their snow and ice routes.
Freeways and state highways are the responsibility of the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Links: CITY OF PORTLAND SNOW ROUTES | MULTNOMAH COUNTY SNOW ROUTES
Transportation departments across the country are reporting a shortage of snow plow drivers, which requires a commercial driver’s license.