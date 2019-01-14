When Life Gives You Lemons….Make A Playlist.
By Rebecca Marshall
Jan 14, 2019 @ 4:59 AM

 

Today is the first day that Seattle co will have to get to work without the Alaskan Way Viaduct. The 65 year old major city connector —along the waterfront— was shut down late Friday night to make way for a new tunnel that will open late next month.  In the meantime, it’s the Seattle Squeeze.  The Seattle PI had some fun with this and put together a long playlist of songs to accompany this madness.  Of all the songs that may be the most important?  “Patience” from Guns and Roses.  See the whole play list below.  Are we missing any?

https://www.seattlepi.com/viaducttotunnel/article/Official-Alaskan-Way-Viaduct-closure-playlist-13527188.php

