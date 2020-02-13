When it comes to the Police using drones, we have to make sure policy is ahead of technology

Lars brings on regular guest Bernie Giusto, and retired Multnomah County Sheriff to discuss Sacramento Police Departments’ new indoor micro-drones that will be used to help reduce risks during conflicts. The drones don’t cost much, currently priced under $100 dollars and are about the size of a man’s fist making them useful for all types of situations. Listen below for more.
