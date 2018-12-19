When a crime is committed at your kid’s school, should that school call the police and tell parents?

A third-grade girl at Cummings Elementary School in Keizer recently pulled a pocket knife on another third grader, threatening to kill her. After the weapon was confiscated by staff, a boy reportedly choked the girl for “snitching.” The police were not called and parents had not been notified until the story broke three weeks later. Lars speaks with Mandy Stauffer, her son goes to school with victim and knows the victims parents; discussing the issue if the police should be called and if parents of the school have the right to be notified. Listen below.

