Wheeler’s Budget
By Mike Turner
|
May 1, 2019 @ 6:11 PM

Portland Ore – Mayor Ted Wheeler releases his proposed budget, saying that the homeless crisis is costing so much money, they are straining the budgets of other Portland agencies.
Although the city is expected to collect a record $577.3 million general fund dollars, the proposed budget still calls for spending cuts in some agencies.

The proposed budget also includes $2.5 million to delay potential Portland Parks & Recreation budget cuts caused by a projected $6.3 million shortfall. Wheeler said the additional money is intended to help the parks bureau plan a transitional budget that will delay if not eliminate the need to close community centers and lay off staff.

