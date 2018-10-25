Wheeler Touts Legal Victory Over Trump Admin.

Portland, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is celebrating a legal victory over the Trump administration today.

A federal judge in Washington State says President Trump’s attempt to punish Portland and Seattle for being sanctuary cities is unconstitutional.

Earlier this year, Mr. Trump signed an order withholding federal funding from so-called “sanctuary cities.”

U.S. District Judge Richard A Jones says the President’s order violates the separation of powers.

This newer ruling affirms an earlier decision out of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Mayor Wheeler says it is, “a clear victory for the City of Portland and the rule of law”.