What’s Your Weird Animal Story?
A cougar was spotted roaming in Dallas yesterday morning. There were two reports of a cougar along the creek behind the aquatic center. It was headed east towards Fir Villa Road. Police say they understand the concern and anxiety that cougars bring, but remind people it is not uncommon.
In Texas a massive alligator caused a lunchtime traffic jam. This usually happens in Florida but the big beast tried to cross a busy Houston bridge on Wednesday. Animal control and police were able to rope the gator. It took five officers to wrangle it into a truck.
