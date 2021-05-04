What’s Your Favorite Mexican Food?
What’s your go-to Cinco de Mayo choice??? Leave a message on our Facebook page about what you love most.
For many people, Tacos are a food group! Cinco de Mayo is usually about the much-loved menu item. Burritos and Enchiladas are a great choice too, but we took a look at Tamales!
Tamales are popular in many South American regions, but are also big in the Phillipines. Depending on what region they’re from, the fillings are different. It also matters what they’re wrapped in….corn husks, or banana leaves for example. It used to be most were filled with chicken or pork, but now there is a huge variety to choose from. Vegans and vegetarians have a lot more choices too. For the Veronica’s Eats segment, we went to Casa De Tamales in Milwaukie. We learned from Charles Mays, who’s family owns the restaurant and Canby Asparagus Farm that MASA is the key to a great tamale! Masa is a maize dough that comes from ground nixtamalized corn. It is used for making corn tortillas, gorditas, tamales, pupusas, and many other Latin American dishes.