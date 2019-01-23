What’s the latest on the LA teacher’s strike, and will the tentative deal hold?

Union negotiators were meeting with the Los Angeles Unified School District on Monday. Even if the two groups reach a tentative deal, the union said teachers won’t return to work the next day. First, they’ll vote on whether to ratify the agreement. Already, teachers have made their point. Attendance fell dramatically in the first week of the walkout, as many parents were reluctant to send their students to school while their teachers picketed. Lars speaks with Glenn Sacks an inner city LA public High School teacher and Union representative on this topic. Listen below.



