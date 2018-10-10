What’s In a Name?

Brett Kavanaugh, a regular guy, not the supreme court justice goes on twitter and posts: “This is a terrible time to be named Brett Kavanagh”…

Then a flurry of tweets start rolling in, all from other people who have the same names as famous people, or what they perceive to be odd names, or names that cause funny stories.

A dude named, James Brown replied to Kavanaugh, saying:

“I Feel Good … about this thread.”

David Jackson says:

“My father is Michael Jackson and my stepmom is Janet Jackson. Even better is that my mother is Debbie Jackson, also the name of “real” Michael Jackson’s ex-wife and baby mama.”

Taylor Hooker tweeted: “My mom’s name is Virginia Hooker. We lived in Virginia. She also made business cards when she first started her own cleaning business. Real generic. Just Virginia Hooker and her phone number.”

And because Portland has so many great chefs who win awards, including the ultimate James Beard, thought we’d mention this guy:

“Saddled with the name ‘James Beard, I have arbitrarily given away unofficial awards for cooking to anyone I deem worthy.”

