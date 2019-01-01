What’s Closed On New Year’s Day?

Portland, Oregon – Happy New Year 2019! As you know, many things are closed for the holiday Tuesday. All Federal Government offices and courts are closed. As well as Oregon and Washington state offices and courts are closed. Same goes for local County and City offices, they are also closed.

No need to check your mailbox. There is no mail delivery today, and the Post Office is closed.

You won’t be able to check out a book today at the Multnomah County Library. All branches are closed.

If you have family or friends visiting from out of town, you’ll have to take them on the Tram another day. The Portland Aerial Tram is closed.

Trying to get around on New Years Day 2019 – Remember most public transit is running on Sunday schedule. Including Trimet, C-Tran, and the Portland Street Car.

You can park for free in Portland today. All Portland parking meters are free Tuesday January 1st.

Looking for something to do today? Both the Oregon Zoo and OMSI the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry are open on New Years Day.