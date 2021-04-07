      Weather Alert

What Would a Vaccine Passport Actually Accomplish?

Apr 7, 2021 @ 1:52pm

With a push from Joe Biden and several Democrat states that people be tracked and marked as vaccinated, a lot of people are rightfully concerned about big brother’s overreach. But if vaccine passports are required, would they actually accomplish what they are supposed to?

To find out, Lars spoke with Dr. Henry Miller, a physician, a molecular biologist and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute, who’s widely published in both scholarly journals and the popular press and the owner of HenryMillerMD.org.

Listen Below:

 

The post What Would a Vaccine Passport Actually Accomplish? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
Day 8: Former Officer Derek Chauvin's Trial In George Floyd's Death
Victims Identified In Gresham Motel Shooting, Third Suspect Arrested
Man hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in Downtown Portland
Governor Kate Brown Warns Of 4th Surge Of Virus, Families Of Frontline Workers Soon Eligible For Vaccine