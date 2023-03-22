KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

What Made Beethoven Sick? DNA From His Hair Offers Clues

March 22, 2023 9:40AM PDT
Share
What Made Beethoven Sick? DNA From His Hair Offers Clues
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists have pulled DNA from Ludwig van Beethoven’s hair to look for clues about his many health problems and hearing loss.

They weren’t able to figure out why the famous composer lost his hearing and had severe stomach problems.

But they reported Wednesday that they did find clues about the liver disease that is widely believed to have killed the German composer.

Beethoven’s genome showed that he had a high risk for liver disease and was infected with the liver-damaging hepatitis B.

The researchers concluded that those factors, along with his drinking, likely contributed to his death nearly 200 years ago.

More about:
Beethoven
hair
sick

Popular Posts

1

U.S. Home Sales Surged In February As Mortgage Rates Dipped
2

Workers Dismantle Florida Ride Where Teen Fell To Death
3

Oregon Once Again Says Life Means Something Else
4

Officer Who Killed George Floyd Pleads Guilty In Tax Case
5

Tunnel Homes Found During Fire Near Steel Bridge