What kind of impact will the stimulus bill have on Americans?
Lars brings on Gianno Caldwell, a political analyst and author of the new book “Taken for Granted: How Conservatives Can Win Back the Americans That Liberalism Failed” to discuss the next phase of the stimulus bill. Given that the economy has taken a massive dip, small businesses have suffered the most in terms of staying afloat. Caldwell explains that we need to see the impact of the bill before forking out more money and increasing our national debt. Listen below for more.
