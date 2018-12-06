What kind of impact will Facebook’s change of policy have on its competitors?

Facebook will now freely allow developers to build competitors to its features upon its own platform. Today Facebook announced it will drop Platform Policy section 4.1, which stipulates “Add something unique to the community. Don’t replicate core functionality that Facebook already provides.” Lars speaks with Tech Expert, Brian Westbrook on the impact this has. Listen below.

