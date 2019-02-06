What is the latest in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal?

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday unveiled new details on the so-called “Green New Deal” she plans to introduce in a matter of days, as she worked behind-the-scenes to rally congressional support for the proposal that could cost as much as $7 trillion. Lars speaks with Daniel Turner who is the President of Power the Future, to tell us what is expected out of this green new deal. Listen below.

