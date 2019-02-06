What is the latest in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal?
By
|
Feb 6, 2019 @ 10:21 AM

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday unveiled new details on the so-called “Green New Deal” she plans to introduce in a matter of days, as she worked behind-the-scenes to rally congressional support for the proposal that could cost as much as $7 trillion. Lars speaks with Daniel Turner who is the President of Power the Future, to tell us what is expected out of this green new deal. Listen below.

The post What is the latest in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Why are we tolerating teachers getting assaulted by their students? Should you be convicted of poaching three years later? Are Oregon students in Elementary schools at a crisis? How is Israel protecting its borders? What has been the reaction to the “Build The Wall” cookies? Why are residents in border states hesitant to report illegals?
Comments