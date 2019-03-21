What is the current administration doing that’s helpful to Native Americans?
On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a huge 5-4 victory for tribal treaty rights in Washington State Department of Licensing v. Cougar Den. The Washington State Supreme Court had ruled that an 1855 Treaty with the Yakama preempted the taxation of goods imported into the reservation, including fuel trucked in over state highways. Lars speaks with Dr. Gavin Clarkson who is a citizen of the Choctaw Nation to tell Lars about the recent victory for the Yakama Nation. Listen below.

