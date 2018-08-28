What Is Meat?

Jefferson City, Mo. – Hood River based Tofurky has filed suit in Missouri to challenge a new law that says companies cannot misrepresent products as meat if they don’t come from poultry or livestock. The company, which makes vegetarian hot dogs and sausage, calls the law too vague and says it would have to change its packaging.

The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association supports the law and says the concern is not products made from plants, but meat grown in a lab. Jerome Rosa who heads the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association tells the Lars Larson show his group plans to introduce similar legislation. He says they’re concerned about the “product that comes from stem cells from a live animal grown in a petri dish in a lab and then, now its being marketed as clean beef which in essence is insinuating our that product isn’t clean and its really misleading the consumer.”