Lars speaks with Ken Bellingham, owner of Edmonds Bakery, who displayed a “Build The Wall” heart shaped cookie along with other Valentines Day cookies he sold last week. He covers his side of the story, the repsonse he had gotten from his consumers, and how this has affected his company. Listen below.

http://www.edmondsbakery.com/

