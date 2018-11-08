Dr. Kevin Gutzman joined Lars to discuss the aftermath of this historic midterm election, where the democrats managed to take control of the house and the republicans not only maintained the senate, but gained seats. Dr Gutzman is an American constitutional scholar, professor of History at Western Connecticut State University and NYT bestselling author most recently of, “Thomas Jefferson–Revolutionary: A Radical’s Sgtruggle To Remake America.”

The post What Happened To The So-Called Blue Wave? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.