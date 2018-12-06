What Happened During The Halifax Explosion?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Dec 6, 2018 @ 11:04 AM

The riveting, tick-tock account of the largest man made explosion in history prior to the atomic bomb, and the equally astonishing tales of survival and heroism that emerged from the ashes. Lars speaks with acclaimed New York Times bestselling author John U. Bacon on his most recent book, “The Great Halifax Explosion: A World War I Story of Treachery, Tragedy, and Extraordinary Heroism” to tell us what happened. Listen below.

 

