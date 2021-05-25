      Weather Alert

What does the upcoming movie, Ride Sally Ride say about woke culture?

May 25, 2021 @ 7:17am

The world we live in is one that is spiraling down the “woke” rabbit hole, are we going to be stuck in this world of never-ending political correctness? One man is saying no, with his new movie Ride Sally Ride, creator Joseph Granda shows that the idiocy of “woke” culture is a joke, and his new comedy holds nothing back in pointing that out.

Listen Below:

 

