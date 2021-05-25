What does the upcoming movie, Ride Sally Ride say about woke culture?
The world we live in is one that is spiraling down the “woke” rabbit hole, are we going to be stuck in this world of never-ending political correctness? One man is saying no, with his new movie Ride Sally Ride, creator Joseph Granda shows that the idiocy of “woke” culture is a joke, and his new comedy holds nothing back in pointing that out.
