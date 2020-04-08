What does Boris Johnson in the ICU mean for the UK?
Lars brings on Dominic Green, a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society and the Royal Society of Arts, and an editor for Spectator USA to discuss the status of the UK while Boris Johnson remains hospitalized. If his health continues to decline, some are worried that there may not be a suitable replacement to take over as Great Britain’s next Prime Minister. Listen below for more.
