What Do You Do When You’re Targeted By Terrorists And No One Will Help?
When you protest in Oregon, the government will bend over backward to make sure you’re allowed to break all the rules you want. Unless of course, you stand against the domestic terror group ANTIFA, in which case you’re left hung out to dry. Lars speaks with Magen Marie, a young woman who was targeted by ANTIFA for daring to speak out against them.
Listen Below:
