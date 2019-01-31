What could leftist hero JFK teach modern Democrats about taxes?

We’ve seen the new Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez crusading for a 70 percent income tax rate for high-earners, along with other reported democrat party representatives raising a 50 percent tax rate. Julian Castro, an Obama cabinet member who is testing the waters, says approvingly that “there was a time when the top marginal tax rate was 90 percent.” Lars speaks with Steve Moore, author of “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy” on this topic.

