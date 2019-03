Lars speaks with Lee Ohanian who is a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, who tell’s Lars what to expect from the record high number of Democrat presidential candidates running in the 2020 election. Listen below.

RELATED CONTENT

What is the current administration doing that’s helpful to Native Americans?

Are Oregon Democrats working for the unions?

What is the VA’s plan of attack to combat the opioid crisis?

Is the only major conservative news source becoming another voice for the left?

Would an increase in legal immigration help America?

Should the families of people killed by guns be able to sue gun makers?