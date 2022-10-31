KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

What can traditionally blue Oregon do to elect a GOP governor?

October 31, 2022 2:31PM PDT
In Oregon, there is a chance that a Republican will win the governorship for the first time in decades. The state has been solidly blue for years and the Republican candidate coming from behind is no small feat. According to the latest polls, between the former Oregon house speaker, Democrat Tina Kotek, and former Oregon house minority leader Christine Drazan, a Republican, it indicates a rebuff of the current term-limited liberal governor, Kate Brown. Let’s not forget a third-party candidate who has gained support from both Republicans and Democrats and the richest man in the state. Could Oregon GOP finally take back the state after 40 years of Democrat leadership? For more information, Lars speaks with Tommy Hicks Jr., who is the co-chair for the RNC.

 

