What can states do to stop outbreaks due to anti-vaccers?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported earlier this month that more than 100 cases of measles have been diagnosed in 10 states. Of those infected, 55 are in Washington state and most occurred in children younger than 10 whose parents chose to forgo vaccinations. Lars speaks with Julie Gunlock is the Director for the Center of Progress and Innovation at the Independent Women’s Forum, to tell us what government’s role needs to be in preventing a public health crisis. Listen below.

