What Can Mickey Mouse Teach Us About The Lockdowns?

Feb 18, 2021 @ 1:56pm

In a recent piece for Reason Magazine, journalist and producer Zach Weissmueller wrote up a comparison between Disneyland, in strictly locked-down California, with widely open Florida, the amount of China Virus cases, and their impact on the local areas as well as their profits.

You can view Zach’s Reason piece HERE

Lars spoke with Zach to get a breakdown of the comparison.

Listen Below:

