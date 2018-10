Aaron Mesh is the News Editor for Willamette Week and he joined Lars to address political endorsements, Antifa thugs, and Mayor Ted Wheeler.

RELATED CONTENT

How Should Mike Pompeo Deal With The Missing Saudi Journalist?

What Happened At Patriot Prayer’s March On Saturday In Downtown Portland?

RIP Paul Allen – Co-Founder of Microsoft

Has Google Abandoned Free Speech In Exchange For Safety And Civility?

Ann McElhinney – “Gosnell,” The Story Behind A Mass-Murderer Of Thousands

Is The Violent Liberal Mob Rule Protesters Anything Like The Tea Party?