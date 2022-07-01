What Are The Rules On Fireworks?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fireworks are not allowed everywhere for the 4th of July. In fact, several cities have banned fireworks and others have implemented restrictions.
All fireworks are banned in Portland, Vancouver, in parks, on beaches, federal land and public property in both states. Those who break the law in either city can be fined a minimum of $500.
Do NOT call 9-1-1 to report illegal fireworks usage.
To help ensure that our 9-1-1 system remains available for reporting ACTIVE fires, SERIOUS medical problems and CRIMES in progress, we ask you NOT to call 9-1-1 to report fireworks.
ALL fireworks are illegal in Portland. pic.twitter.com/1upZU6EdGS
— Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) June 30, 2022
Along the Oregon Coast, fines in Cannon Beach can be up to $5,000. In Seaside, the fine for lighting fireworks on the beach is $700.
Eugene limits fireworks to July 3rd and 4th only. Fireworks in Camas and Washougal are only allowed between 9am-11pm on the fourth. The curfew in unincorporated Clark County is midnight.
“The community of Washougal only allows ‘safe and sane’ fireworks that can go no higher than one foot in the air or travel six feet horizontally. Whereas the city of Camas allows aerial fireworks, “said Camas-Washougal Fire Marshal Ron Schumacher.
The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office received 180 reports of fireworks-related incidents reported by hospitals, clinics and fire agencies in 2021, resulting in 70 injuries and 110 fires statewide.
“We saw a lot of injuries from face and head, hand and arms. Most of them happened by holding and throwing fireworks or getting hit by debris,” said Washington’s Deputy State Fire Marshal Gregory Baruso.
Make sure to check the jurisdiction you live in for the rules before you purchase or light your fireworks.