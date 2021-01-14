      Weather Alert

What Are The Erosion Threats In Oregon?

Jan 14, 2021 @ 11:44am
Photo: Mult Co Sheriff

SALEM, Ore.–The bad weather we’ve had in the past few days that created mudslides and the closure of local roads and state highways  are the  perfect example for why the state of Oregon is looking at erosion threats. At a meeting this morning representatives from the U.S Forest Service, Department of Environmental Quality, Geologists  the National Weather Service  and others shared some of things they are looking at for the future.

There’s an immediate need for funding and funding gaps. Stabling uncertain situations, and providing information to impacted communities.  it’s estimated that it will be 5 to 10 years before wildfire areas in Clackamas, Marion and Lincoln Counties will return to normal.

Replanting of trees and other vegetation that holds the ground will take time.  It’s unknown how many plantings will occur; it’s too early.

