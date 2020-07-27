      Weather Alert

What are “Pandemic Pods” and how are they keeping kids educated?

Jul 27, 2020 @ 10:52am

Lars brings on Lindsey Burke, a doctor and Director of the Center for Education Policy at Heritage to discuss how she plans to get kids back to school this fall. Burke explains, “Families work together to recruit teachers that they pay out-of-pocket to teach small groups—“pods”—of children. It’s a way for clusters of students to receive professional instruction for several hours each day.” Listen below for more.

