Wet Weather Leaves Lots Of Puddles High Water
PORTLAND, Ore.– The National Weather Service says most of the Willamette Valley saw several inches of rain Saturday night into Sunday. Portland Broke a daily record with 1.96 inches. Aurora to Eugene saw 2 to 2 1/2 inches. The wettest place overall was Yellow Stone Mt. in the cascades East of Albany with 7.93 inches of rain. On the Oregon Coast Mt. Hebo measured 7.41 inches. The rain caused streams to overflow banks and mudslides dotted the area. Some local roads were impassable because of high water.
Colby Newman with the National Weather Service says, ” This afternoon rain showers could be more intense than they were over the weekend for several ours. The weather system moving in will being breezy conditions with winds gusting to 35-40 miles per hour. ” The same system will bring snow to the cascades in time for Christmas.