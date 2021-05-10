Western Oregon University To Require COVID-19 Vaccines
MONMOUTH, Ore. – Western Oregon University Monday announced plans to join Oregon State University and Portland State University as state schools who will require COVID-19 vaccines for students and employees to return to campus in the fall.
However, the school says the requirement will not go into effect until the FDA approves one or more of the vaccines or until the Governor requires it.
Here’s more from the school:
MONMOUTH, Ore. – Western Oregon University (WOU) announced today its plans to carry out a fall 2021 program to require COVID-19 vaccination from university students and employees who are learning, working or visiting WOU’s Monmouth or Salem campus.
This program will be in effect once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves one or more of the vaccines or if Governor Brown requires it, whichever comes first. The program will be developed in the coming months in coordination with numerous campus groups.
“We know our students and employees miss the vibrancy of in-person campus life. Vaccination is an important step toward pack immunity so we can be together again,” said WOU President Rex Fuller. “We’re doing everything we can to make vaccines accessible to members of our campus community and implementing a vaccination requirement for our students and employees is an important part of that.”
Free vaccinations are available in the Pacific Room of WOU’s Werner University Center on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week. Walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Or, appointments can be made with Salem Health.