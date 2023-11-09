KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin Won’t Seek Reelection In 2024

November 9, 2023 11:52AM PST
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin speaks with reporters outside the newly renovated Amtrak train station in Charleston, W.Va. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he won’t seek reelection in 2024, giving Republicans a prime opportunity to pick up a seat in the heavily GOP state.

The 75-year-old Manchin revealed the news Thursday in a statement, saying he had made the decision “after months of deliberation and long conversations” with his family.

Manchin’s decision to retire severely hampers Democratic hopes of holding on to the coal-country seat.

For the last few years, Manchin has been the only Democrat elected to statewide office in West Virginia, a longtime politician who has served as governor, secretary of state and state legislator.

