West Seattle Bridge To Reopen This Fall

SEATTLE (AP) – The West Seattle Bridge could finally reopen this fall after it was abruptly closed in 2020, bringing relief to the residents of Seattle’s southwest peninsula.
The Seattle Times reports the city’s Department of Transportation said Thursday it’s planning for the week of Sept. 12 when general traffic will be allowed to flow over the mouth of the Duwamish River.
It’s later than the June 30 date that the city and members of the community task force overseeing the process had hoped for.
But a monthslong strike of concrete drivers slowed the repair timeline.
City officials noted that further complications could alter the timelines.