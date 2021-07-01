West Nile Virus Detected In Washington State

BURBANK, Wash. – For the first time this year, the West Nile Virus has been detected in Washington State.
The case was found in mosquitoes in Burbank, which is in Walla Walla County.
Last year, two Washingtonians became sick from the virus.
Here’s more from the Washington State Department of Health:
OLYMPIA — The Department of Health reminds residents to avoid mosquito bites and eliminate standing water where mosquitoes may breed, now that West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes from Burbank, Washington in Walla Walla County. This is the first confirmed detection in the state this year.
Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus are able to spread infection to humans. Last year, two people were reported to have become infected with West Nile virus in Washington. The majority of people infected with the virus do not get sick. About one in five will develop a fever or other symptoms that go away without medical treatment.
For a small number of people, infection with West Nile virus can lead to permanent neurologic effects or death. People over age 60 and those with certain medical conditions are most at risk of severe disease.
People can take simple precautions to protect themselves against mosquito bites.
Before traveling, learn about the risks of mosquito-borne disease at your destination.