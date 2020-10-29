West Linn Police Open Investigation Into Former Doctor
WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) – West Linn police say they’re investigating criminal allegations against former West Linn Dr. David Farley, whose Oregon medical license was revoked this month amid patient complaints of sexual abuse.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports four people this month filed a civil lawsuit against Farley, alleging he groped and fondled them during medical exams.
Farley opened the Family Health Center in 1993 and announced his sudden retirement in August, citing “personal reasons.”
Farley’s lawyer, Karen O’Kasey, on Wednesday did not return phone or email messages seeking comment.
On Oct. 2, the Oregon Medical Board revoked Farley’s medical license after finding Farley engaged in “unprofessional or dishonorable conduct and gross or repeated acts of negligence.”