West Linn Fires Police Chief

Dec 4, 2020 @ 3:24pm

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) – The West Linn Police Chief placed on administrative leave in April after the City Council hired a firm to investigate how the city handled a Portland resident’s wrongful arrest and discrimination allegations against the police has been fired.

The City of West Linn says Terry Kruger was separated from his employment on Friday.

The city says Kruger will be offered three months of severance pay under the terms of his employment agreement.

City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos says he believes that new leadership within the city’s police department will help the community move forward.

Acting Chief Peter Mahuna will continue in his interim role and a search will begin for a permanent chief.

