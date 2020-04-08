West Burnside Back Open After Cleanup from Large Landslide
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Bureau of Transportation says they have completed a cleanup of West Burnside at NW 24th place.
The January 24th landslide was called the larges on a Portland City street in 2 years. It completely shut down W Burnside at the time. Crews have had one lane shut down there for over two months to clear all all the debris.
PBOT tweeted out the news on Wednesday afternoon that their project was complete ahead of schedule and that it was done ahead of schedule.
West Burnside is often used as an alternate for downtown and west side commuters trying to avoid Hwy 26. It’s also a straight shot to all the West Hills and areas around SW Barnes Rd.