We’re Number One…Or Are We?

Oregon is number one when it comes to the best state to drive in. That’s the word from Wallet hub dot com. The polling site compared all 50 states across 30 key indicators of a positive commute. That ranged from road conditions to gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion.

Our neighbors to the north did not do so well. Washington ranked 48th on the list. California was 47th.

What do you think? Is Oregon a great place to drive? Is Washington one of the worst? Rate your commute. Let it out. We’re listening.

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-to-drive-in/43012/